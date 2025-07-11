Romanian CFA Society chief sees yearend inflation at 8% with upward risk

Inflation will reach at least 8% in 2025 (yearend data), but there is a risk that the generalized increase in prices will rise to 10-11%, according to Adrian Codirlaşu, president of the CFA Romania association of financial analysts, speaking on the business show Ziarul Financiar Live about the impact on the economy of the fiscal measures adopted by the Ilie Bolojan government.

The consensus forecast for this year's inflation is around 7.5%, while most analysts note upward risk.

"We see inflation starting with the figure 8% this year. But I wouldn't rule out seeing it somewhere expressed in double digits, 10-11," Codirlaşu said on ZF Live.

The Ilie Bolojan government has come up with a series of tax increase measures, from VAT increases to excise duty increases. The total value of the Romanian budget is expected to be RON 9.5 billion.

(Photo source: Michaeljayberlin/Dreamstime.com)