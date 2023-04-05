Macro

Industrial price inflation eases for sixth month in Romania

05 April 2023

The industrial price inflation has decreased in Romania for the sixth month in a row, to 21.6% YoY in February, the statistics office INS announced. Compared to January, industrial prices dropped by 0.29% MoM.

On the domestic market, where the energy prices hold a comparatively larger share, the prices increased by 27.5% YoY, while for the goods traded abroad, the prices increased by only 8.35% YoY.

The prices of intermediary goods, the most relevant indicator for the future development of consumer prices, eased to 9.3% YoY in February from 13.9% YoY in January and 16.3% YoY in December. 

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

