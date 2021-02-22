Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 08:15
Capital markets

BVB-listed real estate developer Impact boasts 29% sales growth in 2020

22 February 2021
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) listed Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP) generated revenues from the sale of real estate properties worth EUR 42.7 mln in 2020, up 29,4% compared to 2019. The company announced that this was its best result in the last decade.

In a pandemic year, the company sold a total of 369 units (31,191 sqm built area), out of which 205 were contracted in Greenfield Residence Baneasa and 164 in the Luxuria Residence compound.

The EUR 24 mln worth of sale-purchase precontracts and reservations already signed will also generate revenues totaling EUR 12 mln in the first half of this year.

Last year, Impact shares increased by 26%, and the company's market capitalization exceeded EUR 102 mln at the end of the year.

“The success on the capital market reconfirms the attractiveness of Impact’s projects and the strategic vision of the company’s expansion in the most important urban centers in Romania,” the company’s statement reads.

In 2020, Standard & Poor's maintained for Impact the long-term credit rating B- with a stable outlook.

(Photo source: the company)

