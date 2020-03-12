Survey: 55% of Romanians believe parliamentary elections should have been postponed

A total of 55.4% of those answering an IMAS survey carried out for Europa FM believe that the parliamentary elections should have been postponed as the country is experiencing the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, 40.9% of the respondents believe it is a good thing that the elections will be held on December 6.

At the same time, 3.7% of those surveyed said they did not know if it was good or bad that the elections would be held or did not want to answer the question.

The parliamentary elections will take place this Sunday, December 6. Romanians living abroad will be able to cast their ballot on December 5 and December 6.

The survey was carried out between November 6 and November 27, among 1,010 respondents older than 18. It has an error margin of +/- 3.1%.

The same survey showed that the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) lost nearly four percentage points of the voters’ support, plunging to 28.5% from 32.6% of the intended vote one month earlier. In contrast, the leading opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), gained nearly 2 pp and reached 23.6% in November.

(Photo: Alexandru Busca/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]