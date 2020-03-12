Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 08:29
Politics

Romania’s ruling party losses nearly 4pp in last monthly poll before elections

03 December 2020
In a poll released just a few days before the parliamentary elections but carried during November 6-27, Romania’s ruling party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), lost nearly four percentage points of the voters’ support, plunging to 28.5% from 32.6% of the intended vote one month earlier.

PNL had lost another 2 pp in October compared to September when its score stood at 34.7%, according to the monthly polls conducted by IMAS agency for Europa FM.

PNL’s main would-be partner in the potential majority coalition to be formed after the December 6 elections, USR-Plus lost 2.4 pp in November to 18%, down from 20.4% in October.

In contrast, the leading opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), gained nearly 2 pp and reached 23.6% in November.

In September, PSD scored the weakest performance in recent months, 19.6%.

The score of Pro Romania, the party led by former PM Victor Ponta, went up to 9.5% in November, but is still under the scores of over 11% seen in June-July.

Two other parties could meet the 5% threshold required to receive seats in Parliament: the ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR (5.1% in November, up from 4.7% in October), and the party of former president Traian Basescu - PMP (4.6%, down from 4.8% in October).

