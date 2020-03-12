Romania’s ruling party losses nearly 4pp in last monthly poll before elections

In a poll released just a few days before the parliamentary elections but carried during November 6-27, Romania’s ruling party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), lost nearly four percentage points of the voters’ support, plunging to 28.5% from 32.6% of the intended vote one month earlier.

PNL had lost another 2 pp in October compared to September when its score stood at 34.7%, according to the monthly polls conducted by IMAS agency for Europa FM.

PNL’s main would-be partner in the potential majority coalition to be formed after the December 6 elections, USR-Plus lost 2.4 pp in November to 18%, down from 20.4% in October.

In contrast, the leading opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), gained nearly 2 pp and reached 23.6% in November.

In September, PSD scored the weakest performance in recent months, 19.6%.

The score of Pro Romania, the party led by former PM Victor Ponta, went up to 9.5% in November, but is still under the scores of over 11% seen in June-July.

Two other parties could meet the 5% threshold required to receive seats in Parliament: the ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR (5.1% in November, up from 4.7% in October), and the party of former president Traian Basescu - PMP (4.6%, down from 4.8% in October).

(Photo: Carol Robert/ Dreamstime)

