Interim president stresses Romania’s strong democracy despite 2024 election annulment

Interim president Ilie Bolojan reaffirmed Romania's commitment to further strengthening its democratic institutions amid challenges triggered, among others, by the presidential elections canceled in 2024. Addressing the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Romania, he said the country remains dedicated to reinforcing democracy and public trust in its institutions.

In his speech, Bolojan acknowledged challenges faced last year, including external interference and a constitutional court ruling related to the electoral process, which some perceived as a crisis. However, he assured that the situation was handled democratically and within the constitutional and legal framework.

"At the end of last year, against the backdrop of external interference, the Constitutional Court made a decision regarding the electoral process. It is clear that this situation generated challenges, and some perceived it as a crisis. It was an exceptional situation, managed with democratic tools. I want to state, with full responsibility, that we are within the constitutional framework, the law, and democracy," Bolojan said.

"For the presidential elections to be held in May, our objective - of all institutions - is to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process. From my position, in accordance with my responsibilities, I will ensure that this objective is fulfilled," he added.

Regarding foreign policy, Ilie Bolojan assured that Romania is maintaining its key directions and staying on its natural course as a member of the EU and NATO. It also commits to continued support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

At the end of last week, US vice president JD Vance criticized Romania's decision to annul its presidential elections last December, saying the top court's ruling was based on "flimsy suspicions of an intelligence agency and enormous pressure from its continental neighbors." Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he called the move unjustified and warned of the broader consequences for democracy in Europe.

Interim president Ilie Bolojan also reacted at that time, saying on X: "Romania's foreign policy will reassert our primary objectives: ensuring stability, prosperity, and security for the Romanian citizens, as well as in our neighborhood and beyond."

In related news, political sources told News.ro that prime minister Marcel Ciolacu considers calling for a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT), with the approval of the interim president, on the topic of evidence regarding the annulment of the presidential elections. He is reportedly set to meet with the minister of foreign affairs following recent international developments.

Romania will rerun the presidential elections in May this year after the Constitutional Court annulled last year's vote.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Malina Norocea)