Romania’s interim president Ilie Bolojan promises economic and social stability, fair elections in first public statement

Romania's new interim president, Ilie Bolojan, delivered his first message on Thursday, February 13, emphasizing his commitment to economic, social, and political stability, security, and fair elections. "We have no time to lose, and the risk of a major crisis is real," he said.

Ilie Bolojan took over as interim president on February 12 following the resignation of Klaus Iohannis.

"I assume this position with dignity and full responsibility towards the Romanian people and our collective future," Bolojan stated, acknowledging the "crucial moment" the country is facing.

The interim leader noted that, in his first hours in office, he held discussions with officials in Defense, Foreign Affairs, and National Security to familiarize himself with the country's most pressing issues.

He also outlined his key priorities, with economic, social, and political stability at the top of the agenda. "We have no time to lose, and the risk of a major crisis is real," he warned, calling for collaboration across all levels of government to ensure good governance and restore public trust.

On foreign policy, Bolojan reaffirmed Romania's strong position within the European framework and its role as a "reliable and stable partner" for international allies.

"Romania will be well represented abroad, with dignity and seriousness, always prioritizing the national interest," he said.

And, with Romania preparing for presidential elections once again after the Constitutional Court canceled last year's vote, Bolojan pledged a fair and transparent electoral process.

"Democracy is built on free and unquestionable elections. I will take all necessary steps to ensure they are conducted with professionalism and integrity," he stated.

Concluding his statement, Bolojan reiterated his commitment to serving the public: "My goal as interim president is to restore confidence in public institutions. At the end of this period, I want to be able to look Romanians in the eyes, knowing I have acted with integrity, dignity, and care for the people."

