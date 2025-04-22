Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan to attend funeral of Pope Francis

The Romanian interim president Ilie Bolojan will attend the funeral of Pope Francis, the Presidential Administration announced on Tuesday, April 22, as reported by local news agency Agerpres.

According to the official announcement, the cardinals set the funeral mass for Saturday at 10 AM in St. Peter's Square. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside at the mass, which will be concelebrated by Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, and priests from across the globe, Vatican News announced.

On Wednesday, the coffin containing the Pope’s body will be carried from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica, so that the faithful may pay their respects.

US president Donald Trump also said he would attend the Pope's funeral, and so did the French leader Emmanuel Macron, according to the BBC. Media reports also said that Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is expected.

His Holiness Pope Francis passed away at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88. According to reports, he suffered a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

Romanian officials have joined other world voices in expressing deep sorrow following the death of Pope Francis.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)