Society

Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan to attend funeral of Pope Francis

22 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian interim president Ilie Bolojan will attend the funeral of Pope Francis, the Presidential Administration announced on Tuesday, April 22, as reported by local news agency Agerpres.

According to the official announcement, the cardinals set the funeral mass for Saturday at 10 AM in St. Peter's Square. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside at the mass, which will be concelebrated by Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, and priests from across the globe, Vatican News announced.

On Wednesday, the coffin containing the Pope’s body will be carried from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica, so that the faithful may pay their respects.

US president Donald Trump also said he would attend the Pope's funeral, and so did the French leader Emmanuel Macron, according to the BBC. Media reports also said that Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is expected.

His Holiness Pope Francis passed away at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88. According to reports, he suffered a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

Romanian officials have joined other world voices in expressing deep sorrow following the death of Pope Francis.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

Normal
Society

Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan to attend funeral of Pope Francis

22 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian interim president Ilie Bolojan will attend the funeral of Pope Francis, the Presidential Administration announced on Tuesday, April 22, as reported by local news agency Agerpres.

According to the official announcement, the cardinals set the funeral mass for Saturday at 10 AM in St. Peter's Square. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside at the mass, which will be concelebrated by Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, and priests from across the globe, Vatican News announced.

On Wednesday, the coffin containing the Pope’s body will be carried from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica, so that the faithful may pay their respects.

US president Donald Trump also said he would attend the Pope's funeral, and so did the French leader Emmanuel Macron, according to the BBC. Media reports also said that Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is expected.

His Holiness Pope Francis passed away at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88. According to reports, he suffered a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

Romanian officials have joined other world voices in expressing deep sorrow following the death of Pope Francis.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 April 2025
Defense
Romanian acting president convenes Supreme Council of National Defense to discuss ReArm Europe plan
23 April 2025
Events
Neversea Festival takes a break in 2025, eyes 2026 return to Constanța
23 April 2025
Society
Romanian Govt. to decide this week on declaring national day of mourning for Pope Francis
23 April 2025
Macro
Romania's record 9.3%-of-GDP ESA public deficit in 2024 exceeds estimates by 1.4pp
23 April 2025
Living in Romania
Over 1 million Romanians celebrate name day on Saint George’s Day
22 April 2025
Society
Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan to attend funeral of Pope Francis
22 April 2025
Events
Romania wins third place at World Robotics Championship held in United States
22 April 2025
Politics
EP president Roberta Metsola to receive Timișoara Award for European Values at May ceremony