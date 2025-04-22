Romanian leaders react to death of Pope Francis: “A symbol of compassion and peace”

Romanian officials have joined other world voices in expressing deep sorrow following the death of His Holiness Pope Francis, who passed away at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88. According to reports, he suffered a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

Romania's acting president, Ilie Bolojan, said he received the news with "deep sorrow," describing Pope Francis as "a guiding spiritual beacon" and "a cherished friend who deeply valued the spiritual essence of the Romanian people." In a message posted on X, Bolojan emphasized the Pope's legacy of "humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to peace and social justice."

I have learned with deep sorrow about the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In these moments of mourning and profound sadness, I extend my condolences to the Catholics of Romania and around the world, as well as to all those for whom Pope Francis was a guiding spiritual… — Ilie Bolojan (@Bolojan) April 21, 2025

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu called it "a sad day for Christianity, at the beginning of Bright Week" and remembered the Pope as "a tireless advocate of peace, of those in suffering, and of spiritual communion." Ciolacu recalled meeting Pope Francis last year at the Vatican and thanked him for his support of the Romanian community in Italy.

Crin Antonescu, the PSD-PNL-UDMR ruling coalition's presidential candidate, said the Pope's passing "leaves a deep void in the conscience of a troubled world." He praised Pope Francis as "a man of faith, peace, and moral courage" who left behind "a vast spiritual legacy."

Bucharest mayor and presidential hopeful Nicușor Dan also reacted to the news, describing the Pontiff as "a remarkable spiritual leader, a model of kindness, humility, and wisdom." He added that he "built bridges between peoples" and reminded the world of the value of peace over pride and power.

USR leader and presidential candidate Elena Lasconi also paid tribute, calling Pope Francis "a beacon in a troubled world" and "an example of determination, kindness, and acceptance." She highlighted his recent comments about the role of women in leadership, recalling his words: "When women lead, things go well."

Former prime minister Victor Ponta, now an independent presidential candidate, referred to the Pope as "a holy man" and said, "The best among us are given their rightful place in Heaven."

The Romanian Orthodox Church also issued a message of condolence. Patriarch Daniel said he received the news "with deep sorrow," noting that Pope Francis was "a venerable and well-known figure of contemporary Christianity, whose Pontificate left a profound mark on the recent history of the Roman Catholic Church," according to News.ro. In a message to Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Patriarch offered condolences on behalf of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

Pope Francis was the second Sovereign Pontiff to visit Romania, after Pope John Paul II, who made a historic visit to Bucharest in 1999. In 2019, Pope Francis traveled to Bucharest, Șumuleu Ciuc, Iași, and Blaj, being welcomed by large crowds throughout the country. His visit to Romania carried the motto: "Let's walk together."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ovidiu Dumitru Matiu)