Ikea starts building its second store in Bucharest

The construction work at the second Ikea store in Bucharest will start next month, said Sorin Greu, the general director of Bog’art, the company that will build the unit.

The new store will be the largest in the region, with a built area of 36,000 sqm. It will be located on a 13.7-ha plot on the Pallady Boulevard, in Eastern Bucharest. Ikea acquired the piece of land from the investment fund Broad­hurst Investments.

The Swedish retailer currently runs a store in Northern Bucharest, with an area of 26,000 sqm, and about three million people visit it every year.

Romanian investor Gabriel Popoviciu, who was recently sentenced to seven years in prison in a fraud and corruption case, but was released on bail, opened the Ikea store in Bucharest in 2007 via a franchise system. Swedish group Ikea bought the Ikea operations in Romania in 2011 from Popoviciu with EUR 30 million.

[email protected]