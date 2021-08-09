Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Ikea places its Romanian wind energy operations under the same umbrella

09 August 2021
Ingka, the company in the IKEA group that controls seven companies in the Romanian wind energy sector, has decided that one of them will absorb all the others, Economica.net reported.

The consolidation will bring financial, logistical and operational benefits, the company says.

Ingka owns wind farms in Romania with a total capacity of 171 MW, which produced in 2020 about 290 GWh of electricity, the consumption equivalent of 150,000 local households or 65 IKEA stores.

The parks in Romania were bought in the fall of 2019 from the Danish company Vestas, the largest manufacturer of wind turbines in Europe, in a transaction of EUR 136 million.

(Photo: Pixabay)

