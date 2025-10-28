Legal

ICSID rejects Romania's call to terminate Eurohold's EUR 500 mln arbitration request

28 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes in Washington (ICSID) rejected the Romanian government's request to terminate the arbitration case filed by the Bulgarian group Eurohold (Eurohold Bulgaria AD) and its insurance arm Euroins Insurance Group (EIG) due to the withdrawal of the license and the declaration of bankruptcy of Romanian subsidiary Euroins Romania by the Romanian authorities, Eurohold announced.

The Bulgarian entities on May 22 2024, have officially filed a Request for Arbitration against Romania at the ICSID. They cited "multiple unlawful acts of the Romanian authorities, which have damaged EIG's business in Romania and completely destroyed it in the case of Euroins Romania". The claim is in excess of EUR 500 million.

Before its bankruptcy in June 2023, Euroins Romania was the leader of the country's third-party car insurance market, with a share of nearly 30%.

The two Bulgarian entities claim that on March 17, 2023, ASF, the Romanian financial authority, unjustifiably withdrew the license of Euroins Romania in an "arbitrary and discriminatory" decision.

The ASF announced in March 2023 that it had found "elements of insolvency" at Euroins and decided to withdraw the insurer's license and file a bankruptcy request. The Bucharest Tribunal confirmed the state of insolvency in June 2023 and approved the bankruptcy procedure requested by the ASF in the case of Euroins Romania.

ASF found that the company had a solvency capital deficit of over EUR 400 million, that is, it could not guarantee the payment of obligations. Shortly before, allegedly anticipating the decision of the ASF, Euroins transferred almost all the reserves to EIG Re, a reinsurer from the group with almost negligible activity compared to Euroins Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal
Legal

ICSID rejects Romania's call to terminate Eurohold's EUR 500 mln arbitration request

28 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes in Washington (ICSID) rejected the Romanian government's request to terminate the arbitration case filed by the Bulgarian group Eurohold (Eurohold Bulgaria AD) and its insurance arm Euroins Insurance Group (EIG) due to the withdrawal of the license and the declaration of bankruptcy of Romanian subsidiary Euroins Romania by the Romanian authorities, Eurohold announced.

The Bulgarian entities on May 22 2024, have officially filed a Request for Arbitration against Romania at the ICSID. They cited "multiple unlawful acts of the Romanian authorities, which have damaged EIG's business in Romania and completely destroyed it in the case of Euroins Romania". The claim is in excess of EUR 500 million.

Before its bankruptcy in June 2023, Euroins Romania was the leader of the country's third-party car insurance market, with a share of nearly 30%.

The two Bulgarian entities claim that on March 17, 2023, ASF, the Romanian financial authority, unjustifiably withdrew the license of Euroins Romania in an "arbitrary and discriminatory" decision.

The ASF announced in March 2023 that it had found "elements of insolvency" at Euroins and decided to withdraw the insurer's license and file a bankruptcy request. The Bucharest Tribunal confirmed the state of insolvency in June 2023 and approved the bankruptcy procedure requested by the ASF in the case of Euroins Romania.

ASF found that the company had a solvency capital deficit of over EUR 400 million, that is, it could not guarantee the payment of obligations. Shortly before, allegedly anticipating the decision of the ASF, Euroins transferred almost all the reserves to EIG Re, a reinsurer from the group with almost negligible activity compared to Euroins Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 October 2025
Tech
Romanian drone manufacturer BraveX.Aero enters partnership with German company to develop autonomous drone swarms
28 October 2025
Energy
Fitch affirms Romgaz at Romania's sovereign level on 'transformational' Neptun Deep project
28 October 2025
Legal
ICSID rejects Romania's call to terminate Eurohold's EUR 500 mln arbitration request
28 October 2025
Macro
Romania’s public deficit narrows marginally to 1.72% of GDP in Q3
28 October 2025
People
President Nicușor Dan awards Romania’s highest honor to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
27 October 2025
Brasov
Brașov replaces New Year’s fireworks with laser show to protect animals
27 October 2025
Politics
Social Democrats back District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță in race for Bucharest City Hall
27 October 2025
Culture & History
Stories from readers: Romanian-born author reimagines local myths in 1000-word story ‘The Night of Returning Souls’