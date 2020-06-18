Local investor opens ibis Styles hotel in Bucharest

Romanian group Dentotal, controlled by the Dogariu family, will open, on June 22, a hotel under ibis Styles label, located in downtown Bucharest on Stirbei Voda street.

The hotel required an investment of EUR 10 million.

This is the group's second project in the hotel sector, after Mercure Bucharest City Center. Ibis Styles is a budget hotel brand focused on in-style stays and owned by French group Accor.

"With the opening of ibis Styles Bucharest City Center, we want to send a positive message to the Romanian tourism market. We are confident that, although we are going through a difficult period, we will overcome it. ibis Styles Bucharest City Center will soon be a reference in the center of Bucharest, both for accommodation and for events," said Bogdan Dogariu, CEO of Dentotal Group.

The hotel has 152 rooms, a conference area that can accommodate events with 20 to 170 participants, a traditional casual restaurant with a terrace, and a lobby bar. It also has underground parking, a fitness room and a playground.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]