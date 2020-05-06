Romania Insider
Business
Lithuanian hotel owner reopens its units in Bucharest
05 June 2020
Lithuanian company Apex Alliance Hotel Management announced that it would reopen, on June 5, both Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest hotels it manages (in Old Town and Airpot areas).

The Courtyard Bucharest Floreasca hotel will resume operations on June 15.

The company says the three hotels will focus on domestic tourism this year, promoting special offers for city breaks or short stays in Bucharest. The hotels will also continue to target business travelers.

"We need to rebuild the confidence of business travelers and domestic tourists. We have applied advanced security measures, covering every aspect of accommodation, from the first steps taken in the hotel to the cleaning services and the concepts of dining and drinks," said Gerhard Erasmus, CEO of Apex Alliance Hotel Management.

The hospitality sector's recovery is essential for the Romanian economy, and Apex will make every effort to play its role responsibly, Erasmus assured.

