Local investor opens hotel under Ibis brand close to Bucharest airport
03 July 2020
French group Accor has signed a management agreement for a 144-room hotel under the Ibis brand, near the future Terminal 2 of Henri Coandă International Airport, the largest airport in Bucharest and the country.

Accor had just terminated the contract with the largest Romanian hotel chain, Continental, for four hotels previously operated under the Ibis brand.

The company that will own the new Ibis hotel is Alexandra Residence Design, developer of the Alexandra Residence Complex. The owner and investor of Alexandra Residence Design is Marian Ion, the city manager of Tunari commune - not far from the airport.

The future hotel will be located at the entrance to the Alexandra Residence Complex. The investment plans include the development of another 30 houses on an adjacent plot, which, together with the active community in the current residential complex, will benefit from unlimited access to the services of the new hotel.

This year, Accor plans to open seven new hotels in Romania. For the following years, the group has secured a development schedule with ten new units, totaling over 1,344 rooms.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

