Romania’s biggest hotel chain Continental gives up Ibis label

Continental Hotels, the largest Romanian hotel chain, and the French group Accor have decided by mutual agreement to terminate the management agreement signed 20 years ago for four hotels, Profit.ro reported.

Accordingly, starting with July 1, 2020, four hotels owned by Continental Hotels will no longer operate under the Ibis brand, namely Ibis Gara de Nord, Ibis Parlament, Ibis Constanta, and Ibis Sibiu.

"Starting July 1, the Ibis hotels will be closed for about 4-6 months to carry out renovation and refurbishment works. Following this process, the four hotels will be rebranded as follows: the Continental Forum Bucharest and Continental Forum Constanta hotels will operate under a four-star standard, and MyContinental Bucharest and MyContinental Sibiu will represent the new three-star brand. At the same time, our expansion plans include three more 4-star Forum hotels in Brasov, Iasi and Cluj-Napoca, and a 2-star Hello Hotel in Iasi," says Radu Enache, CEO and President of Continental Hotels.

The Continental Hotels portfolio includes the following hotel brands: Grand Hotel Continental (5 stars) (pictured), Continental Forum (4 stars), Continental (3 stars), Hello Hotels (2 stars), MyContinental (3 stars) as well as food & beverage: Concert Restaurant, Balkan Bistro, Continental Bistro, World Restaurant, Victoria Club, Tekaffe, and Continental Confectionery.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)

