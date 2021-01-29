Eastern Romania: Iasi mayor sent to court in corruption case

Mihai Chirica, the mayor of the eastern Romania city of Iasi, was sent to court on abuse of office charges, in a case targeting the acquisition of several cars by the municipality through operational leasing.

The damage in this case is estimated at about RON 503,000 (more than EUR 100,000), according to Digi24, which quotes a statement from the prosecutor's office attached to the Iasi District Court.

Several other people will stand trial in the same case, including the former mayor Gheorghe Nichita, who is currently serving jail time in another case.

Prosecutors said that, in May 2013, deputy mayor Mihai Chirica, mayor Gheorghe Nichita and other City Hall employees started the procurement procedure for four operational lease contracts. As a beneficiary, the municipality of Iasi took possession of three Skoda Octavia cars and one Skoda Superb. However, at that time, it was forbidden for public authorities and institutions to lease cars, Digi24 reported. The duration of the contract was four years.

The prosecutors estimated the damage in this case at RON 503,482.

(Photo source: Facebook/Mihai Chirica)