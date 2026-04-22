Iași-based FreeYa Mind Campus to bring IBM quantum computer to Romania

FreeYa Mind Campus, the first private quantum infrastructure center in Central and Eastern Europe, announced on Tuesday, April 21, a partnership with IBM to bring an IBM Quantum System Two quantum computer to Romania.

The agreement, signed in December 2025, provides for the physical installation of the system in Iași in October 2026, with remote access already operational, according to Profit.ro.

The announcement was made at an event hosted at the InterContinental Athénée Palace Hotel in Bucharest. The event brought together representatives of national institutions from the fields of security and the financial system, academia and business, the political environment, as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Bucharest, including representatives of the Embassy of the United States of America.

At the same event, Martin Svik, VP and Distinguished Engineer at CTO IBM for Central, Northern, and Eastern Europe, outlined the urgency of preparing digital ecosystems. According to him, the encrypted systems used today, from banking transactions to government communications, were designed for a world without quantum computing and are estimated to become vulnerable before 2030. At the same time, migration to quantum-safe standards takes between 5 and 15 years.

The European Commission has already established a roadmap that provides for the first steps to be implemented by all member states by 2026.

Unlike classical computers, quantum systems can process a very large number of states simultaneously, which opens applications in the security of communications and banking transfers, the protection of critical infrastructure and government systems, the optimization of logistics and energy networks, as well as the acceleration of medical research through advanced molecular simulation.

Although the technology is still in an early phase of large-scale commercial adoption, governments and major financial institutions in Europe and the United States are already allocating substantial budgets to prepare for the transition.

FreeYa Mind is an initiative founded by entrepreneur Cristian Berariu and is headquartered in Iași, in the Bucium area, where, alongside the technological component, a campus dedicated to education and advanced research is being developed. The project aims to position Romania as a regional hub for quantum technologies.

During the same event, a collaboration protocol was signed with the University Politehnica of Bucharest, in the presence of rector Mihnea Costoiu. FreeYa Mind Campus already has similar agreements with universities in Iași and Cluj, with the stated objective of training specialists in quantum computing on local infrastructure.

The physical installation of the IBM Quantum System Two in Iași is scheduled for October 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FreeYa Mind Campus on Facebook)