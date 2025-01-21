Romanian Radu Jude’s latest feature film competes at 2025 Berlin Film Festival

Radu Jude's latest feature film, Kontinental '25, has been selected for the official competition of the 75th Berlin International Film Festival - Berlinale. A total of 19 films will compete for the Golden and Silver Bears at the event scheduled for February 13-23.

"I am very pleased about the selection for the Berlin Festival's competition. Not just because it's a very important festival, not just because those who participated in making this film fully deserve it, but also because it's an independent, low-budget film, made quickly yet well - and that's solely thanks to the enthusiasm and professionalism of the entire team. I am deeply grateful to everyone for their effort," said Radu Jude.

"The fact that the film was made using an iPhone 15 and minimal equipment proves that what Godard said in one of his last interviews is absolutely true: "Le cinéma est facile avec de petits iPhones," he added.

Described by Jude as less a film about something and more a film with themes such as an eviction, a suicide, and a moral crisis, Kontinental '25 is packed with "words, words, words!"

The cast includes Eszter Tompa, Gabriel Spahiu, Adonis Tanța, Șerban Pavlu, Oana Mardare, Annamária Biluska, Adrian Sitaru, Marius Damian, Nicodim Ungureanu, Ilinca Manolache, and Dan Ursu.

Kontinental '25 is produced by Saga Film in co-production with RT Features (Brazil), Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland), Sovereign Films (UK), and Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg). It was supported by UPFAR-ARGO and Romania's Cash Rebate scheme for film culture and production.

The movie's Romanian theatrical release is planned for spring 2025.

This marks Radu Jude's third entry in Berlinale's official competition, following Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (winner of the Golden Bear in 2021) and Aferim! (Silver Bear for Best Director in 2015).

During the same period, Jude will also participate in Berlin Critics' Week with his essay film Sleep #2, presented as part of the event organized by the German Film Critics Association.

