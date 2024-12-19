Hungary’s prime minister expected in Bucharest

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is set to meet with Bulgarian leaders in Sofia on Friday, December 20, before traveling to Bucharest for talks with Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, Hungarian government spokesperson Bertalan Havasi announced on December 18, as reported by state agency MTI and Economica.net.

Orbán’s visit comes as Romania and Bulgaria celebrate their successful full accession to the Schengen Area during Hungary’s presidency of the EU Council.

The Hungarian premier will discuss the achievements of the Hungarian EU Council presidency at a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In separate news, the Hungarian state-owned company MVM has reached a deal to take over the energy supply business operated by German E.ON in Romania, an agreement that prompted heated comments in Romania. The deal needs approval from Romanian regulatory and security authorities.

