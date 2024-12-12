Official: Romania and Bulgaria become full Schengen members as of January 1, 2025

Romania and Bulgaria will officially become full Schengen members as of January 1, 2025, after European Union member states decided to remove checks on persons at the internal land borders with and between the two countries, the Council of the EU announced on December 12.

The recent decision follows an earlier Council resolution from December 2023 to remove checks at internal air and sea borders by March 31, 2024.

"It is a historic moment to finally welcome Bulgaria and Romania as full Schengen members. Lifting checks on persons at the internal land borders with and between those member states has been a top priority for the Hungarian presidency, and today we have made it a reality. This step will benefit not only Bulgarian and Romanian citizens, but also the EU as a whole," said Sándor Pintér, Hungarian minister for home affairs, as quoted in the press release.

The Schengen area now covers 29 countries (25 of the 27 member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) and 420 million people.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola also reacted on social media, saying, "It's done. It's decided. It's deserved. Romania & Bulgaria will fully join Schengen on January 1, 2025. Congratulations to the people of both countries who have worked hard and long for this. A stronger Schengen signifies a safer & more united Europe."

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis also reacted to the news: "This morning, in Brussels, a decision was made regarding our country's accession, including land borders, to the Schengen Area, effective from January 1, 2025 - a decision that has been long awaited by all of us."

According to the Romanian leader, the advantages of being a full member in the common free movement area "are numerous and have a direct impact on citizens, the economy, and Romania's external image."

"The removal of checks at internal borders means faster and easier travel for those crossing them, reducing time spent at borders, and decreasing logistics costs for companies. This will quickly increase the competitiveness of Romanian products and services in the European market. At the same time, Romania's attractiveness to foreign investors will considerably rise as they see a commercial advantage in our country's enhanced connectivity. Full Schengen membership, therefore, consolidates Romania's strategic position as a gateway between Eastern and Western Europe," Iohannis said.

The European Commission also welcomed the decision in an official press release: "The Commission welcomes today's unanimous decision by the Council to lift internal land border controls with Romania and Bulgaria as of January 1, 2025. This important step completes the full entry of both countries into the Schengen area. This not only strengthens the Schengen area but it will further strengthen the internal market, increase travel, trade and tourism. A robust Schengen area reinforces the EU's unity and makes the EU stronger at a global scale."

Schengen is the largest free travel area in the world. Border checks between France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg were first dropped in 1985.

