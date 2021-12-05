Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 08:09
Real Estate

Hungarian investor pays some EUR 150 mln for office project in northern Bucharest

12 May 2021
Belgian developer Atenor announced it signed the agreement for the sale of Hermes Business Campus three-building office project (75,200 sqm GLA) in the north of Bucharest to Adventum Group, a boutique investment fund registered in Malta.

Adventum is owned and run by several real estate professionals in Hungary.

Converging sources estimate the deal at over EUR 150 mln, which makes it among the biggest on the Romanian market and the biggest one this year so far, Profit.ro reported.

Atenor completed the third building in the Hermes Business Campus in 2016, and the group's total investment in the project was about EUR 90 mln. The project has been on sale since 2015. The contenders included investment bank Morgan Stanley and Shikun & Binui, a company controlled by diamond dealer Naty Saidoff.

The Hungarian group Adventum, wholly owned by the management team led by Kristóf Bárány, has assets under management of over EUR 250 mln. The fund's management has so far made more than EUR 1.5 bln in investments in the Central and Eastern European region.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Atenor.be)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

