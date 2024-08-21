Romanian startup Humans.ai acquires blockchain engineering studio Starfish Technologies

Romanian artificial intelligence and blockchain technology provider Humans.ai announced the acquisition of Cluj-Napoca-based Starfish Technologies, inventor of TensorChain and part of Home of Prodigy, in a cash and shares deal.

As part of the deal, Razvan Costin, the founder of Starfish Technologies, is joining Humans.ai as Head of Innovation and board member.

Starfish Technologies is a blockchain engineering studio known for its expertise in designing, implementing, securing, and deploying Solidity smart contracts on EVM-based blockchains. The company has developed innovative solutions for a range of global industry leaders, including Animoca Brands, OneFootball, Phantom Galaxies, Grease Monkey, and others.

“This acquisition is more than just a strategic expansion of our R&D capabilities, it’s a significant move toward a future where AI is powerful, accessible, fair, and decentralized,” said Sabin Dima, the CEO of Humans.ai.

“I am proud to unite with Humans.ai and work together towards our shared mission to advance artificial intelligence through decentralization. Together, we are continuing to develop TensorChain, a blockchain innovation that has the potential to redefine how AI integrates into everyday life,” added Razvan Costin, the Starfish Technologies Founder and new Head of Innovation at Humans.ai.

TensorChain is promoted as “a revolutionary leap in blockchain technology,” offering a decentralized, scalable, and efficient solution specifically engineered for high-dimensional data processing. By leveraging cutting-edge tensor operations, TensorChain is set to transform industries such as finance, healthcare, and supply chain management, enabling the secure and decentralized processing of complex AI tasks.

Humans.ai’s work in AI and blockchain includes launching the world’s first blockchain dedicated to AI, ensuring traceability and safe implementation of AI technologies.

In addition, the startup has garnered significant attention for its role in advancing public sector AI adoption. In 2023, the company introduced ION, the world’s first AI Government Adviser tool, which is currently being employed by the Romanian government, with additional implementations planned across other governments.

(Photo source: Humans.ai)