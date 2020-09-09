Association of HR services providers launches in Romania

The Romanian Association of Temporary Work Agencies (ARAMT) has rebranded itself as the Association of Human Resources Services Providers (AFSRU).

The change aims to broaden the association’s activity area with HR services related to temporary work, the association said in a press release.

Founded by the largest players on the human resources services market in Romania, AFSRU aims to make the conditions of access to the labor market more flexible and create new jobs.

Romania currently has the lowest rate of employment contracts for temporary work in Europe and faces very diverse challenges in the area of human resources services, especially in the special context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the association.

AFSRU currently has 16 members: Adecco Romania, APT Prohuman, Best Personal Services, Gi Group, Health Media International, HRP Leasing, Human Resources Specialists, Human Solutions, Humangest, Lugera, ManpowerGroup Romania, Professional, Smartree Romania, Quanta Romania, Work Support Agency, and 3 minutes job.

AFSRU members carry out about 70% of the local temporary work activities, registering a turnover of approximately EUR 405 million at the end of 2019.

