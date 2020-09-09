Manpower Group: Companies in Romania to restart hiring in last quarter

Romanian companies report a Net Employment Outlook of +3% for the last quarter of this year (Q4), up 17 percentage points compared to the negative outlook recorded in the third quarter, according to ManpowerGroup’s Employment Outlook Survey.

However, the value is still eight percentage points below the level in Q4 2019.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

“Given that 11% of employers forecast an increase in the total number of jobs, 6% anticipate a decrease, and 69% do not expect any change, the resulting Net Employment Outlook is +5%. After adjusting the data to eliminate seasonal variations, the forecast is +3%. The employment sentiment strengthened by 17 percentage points compared to the previous quarter, but weakened by 8 percentage points compared to the same period a year ago,” the study says.

Increases in the total number of employees are expected in six of the seven business sectors, with the strongest employment plans reported in the hotels and restaurants sector (+11%), the manufacturing industry (+9%), and wholesale and retail (+9%).

Employers were also asked when they expect to return to pre-COVID-19 employment levels, and 36% of Romanian employers surveyed expect this to happen by July 2021.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)