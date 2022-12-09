Real Estate

Housing transactions increase by 30% in Bucharest and 1% nationally in November

09 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Housing transactions in Bucharest and Ilfov increased by 30% in November 2022 compared with the same period last year. By comparison, countrywide, the increase was only 1%.

Some 6,435 homes were traded in the Romanian capital and its surroundings during the month, up 30% compared to last year, according to ANCPI data cited by Ziarul Financiar. A total of 15,545 homes were traded at the national level, up 1% from last year.

Homebuyers have recently shifted to buying finalized or old properties rather than properties that will be ready at a later date.

December is the last month when new apartments with a price of up to EUR 140,000 will still have a 5% VAT. Starting on January 1, the threshold for the reduced VAT rate will drop to EUR 120,000.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Housing transactions increase by 30% in Bucharest and 1% nationally in November

09 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Housing transactions in Bucharest and Ilfov increased by 30% in November 2022 compared with the same period last year. By comparison, countrywide, the increase was only 1%.

Some 6,435 homes were traded in the Romanian capital and its surroundings during the month, up 30% compared to last year, according to ANCPI data cited by Ziarul Financiar. A total of 15,545 homes were traded at the national level, up 1% from last year.

Homebuyers have recently shifted to buying finalized or old properties rather than properties that will be ready at a later date.

December is the last month when new apartments with a price of up to EUR 140,000 will still have a 5% VAT. Starting on January 1, the threshold for the reduced VAT rate will drop to EUR 120,000.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
24 November 2022
Social
New bill allows foreigners married to Romanian citizens to obtain citizenship even if they live outside Romania