House of famous Romanian actor Constantin I. Nottara sold for undisclosed sum

Romania Sotheby’s International Realty announced on October 25 that the house of famed Romanian actor Constantin I. Nottara (1859-1935) had been sold without disclosing the deal value or the identity of the new owner. The property’s listing price was EUR 650,000.

The “Nottara House” on Bucharest’s Dacia Boulevard was built in 1931 by architect Victor Ștefănescu, in a functional style, with Art Deco influences. A historical monument representative for the local cultural heritage, class B, the building benefits from 18 rooms and 11 bathrooms and a plot of 192 sqm.

Famous composer Constantin C. Nottara (1935-1951), the actor’s son, also lived in this building. In 1956 the C. I. and C. C. Memorial Museum was opened for the public in memory of the two great artists, at the initiative of Anna Nottara, the wife of C.C. Nottara. The house hosted the museum until 2016.

“The Nottara House represents a building with an indisputable cultural value, both through the first notoriety enjoyed by the owners of the house, but also because, for 60 years while it was a memorial museum, it offered many pleasant memories to thousands of visitors,” said Constantin Prisecaru, Managing Partner, Romania Sotheby’s International Realty.

Descendant of an ancient Byzantine family of Greek origin, Constantin I. Nottara (1859-1935) was, without doubt, one of the great personalities of the Romanian theatre. Under his guidance, a new generation of artists also appeared, such as Tony Bulandra, Ion Manolescu, Maria Ventura, or Maria Filotti.

(Photo source: Romania Sotheby’s International Realty)