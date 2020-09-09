More than a third of households in Romania have difficulties in covering current expenses

More than a third (34.1%) of the households in Romania have difficulties or very serious difficulties in covering their current expenses, according to a research by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

When also adding up the households with some difficulties in covering the daily expenses, the percentage goes up 77.2%, local Agerpres reported.

Only one in five households find it easy or very easy to cover their current expenses.

Most of the households that have difficulties or very serious difficulties in covering their current expenses are run by women (44.6%) or people aged 65 and over (40.3%). This list also includes households where two adults with three or more children live (50.3%).

Nearly one in five households believe they can cover current expenses with a minimum monthly net income between RON 1,001 and RON 2,000, while over a quarter would need a net monthly income between RON 2,001 and RON 3,000. More than half of the households consider that the income necessary to cover current expenses should be higher than RON 3,000 per month.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cristian M. Vela/Dreamstime.com)