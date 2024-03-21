Hornbach strengthens presence in Romania with IT hub

German DIY retailer Hornbach, one of the largest in the construction and gardening materials market, said it is strengthening its local presence by expanding its IT HUB in Romania. The company estimates that the number of employees will reach a double-digit level by the end of the year.

The IT HUB will initially focus on projects related to the online store and will serve the entire German group.

"The IT HUB in Romania is an essential pillar in our strategy of internationalizing technological aspects within the company. It will play a crucial role in developing and implementing innovative technology projects for the entire group," said Andreas Schobert, CTO and member of the Board of Management of Hornbach Baumarkt AG.

The company said Romania was chosen for this project mainly because of the large number of talents with extensive skills in the IT field.

The IT HUB will initially focus on projects related to the online store, later expanding to address other key aspects of Hornbach's interconnected business model. The team in Romania will be responsible not only for developing and implementing projects but also for the proactive expansion of services and for developing innovative ideas to improve existing systems.

"The IT HUB is set to grow rapidly in terms of employee numbers. Thus, we estimate that by the end of the year, the number of colleagues will reach a double-digit level," said Andrei Arabolea, IT Lead at Hornbach IT HUB Romania.

Hornbach Romania currently owns nine physical stores in Bucharest Berceni, Bucharest Militari, Bucharest Balotești, Brașov, Timișoara, Sibiu, Oradea, Cluj-Napoca, and Constanța, and the online store.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)