HORIZON CITY - The New Residential Anchor of Northern Bucharest

HORIZON CITY, a €130 million residential project, is emerging as one of the most solid and forward-thinking developments in the Pipera area—both through its scale and through the modern direction it sets for the new residential standards in the north. Developed across nearly 23,000 sqm, with 699 apartments and 926 parking spaces, the project brings together connectivity, functionality and a balanced approach to residential comfort.

Located on Pipera Boulevard, in a district where the residential market has matured significantly, HORIZON CITY benefits from close proximity to business hubs, international schools, medical clinics, extensive retail and strategic road infrastructure. Connectivity has become a decisive factor for buyers and investors alike, and the project aligns naturally with this market evolution.

“Connectivity and easy access to infrastructure are key decision drivers today. HORIZON CITY responds to this market maturity through its positioning, planning and a concept built around the real needs of the northern area,” says Cătălin Apetri, Development Director, Horizon City.

The 699 apartments are integrated within a masterplan designed around natural light, efficient layouts and immediate access to essential facilities. Two levels of underground parking and modern vertical infrastructure support an optimal flow throughout the development, while the construction solutions prioritise durability, efficiency and reduced maintenance costs—critical elements in a market increasingly focused on stability and predictability.

“We focused on long-lasting solutions, high comfort levels and a strategic location that serves the needs of a dynamic community,” adds Cătălin Apetri, Development Director, Horizon City.

The development comes at a favourable urban moment, marked by several significant public investments. Among them is the upcoming suspended passage on Petricani Road, a project expected to improve traffic and enhance mobility in the area. Nearby, the local authority has budgeted the development of a public parking facility, a commercial centre and a multipurpose hall, completing the wider urban ecosystem around HORIZON CITY.

Against this backdrop, representatives of North Bucharest Investments highlight the project’s commercial potential:

“Infrastructure upgrades and the area’s momentum significantly increase the project’s attractiveness. At the pre-sales stage, we are seeing strong interest from both buyers and investors. For them, HORIZON CITY means accessibility, appreciation potential and a stable option in a market seeking secure, well-positioned developments.”

In a market that has matured and places a stronger emphasis on predictability, HORIZON CITY stands out through responsible development, self-financing without bank exposure and a community-oriented vision. The project embraces a people-centric philosophy, with design decisions guided by real residential needs: generous natural light, functional architecture, seamless access to infrastructure and integration within a high-potential growth area.

Sustainability is embedded structurally into the project—through the materials used, the efficiency of technical solutions and the focus on long-term cost effectiveness.

HORIZON CITY champions a balanced approach to comfort and quality, within a community shaped by sustainability and a contemporary lifestyle.

For a market driven by safety, long-term value and clarity, HORIZON CITY is not just a residential option—it is a new benchmark of trust in northern Bucharest.

