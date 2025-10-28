Holcim taking over Xella in global deal impacts Romanian market

Swiss cement producer Holcim has signed a binding agreement to acquire Germany’s Xella Group, one of the largest players in Romania’s construction materials industry, Profit.ro reported.

The deal, valued at EUR 1.85 billion, will see Holcim purchase Xella from US private equity firm Lone Star Funds.

Xella, headquartered in Duisburg, employs 4,350 people and operates 56 production facilities across 21 countries, including Romania.

In Romania, Xella is the market leader in aerated concrete blocks (BCA) and a major supplier of construction materials. The group operates factories in Păulești, Deva, and Oradea under the brands Ytong and Macon for masonry, Multipor for thermal insulation, Silka for calcium silicate blocks, and Rapid for sand-lime brick. It also produces lime through Simcor Var in Târgu-Jiu, a company acquired in 2018 alongside the Macon group, then Romania’s largest AAC producer.

Holcim, which already holds a strong position in Romania’s cement and aggregates market, is expected to significantly expand its product portfolio and market share following the completion of the transaction. The acquisition is anticipated to create one of the most diversified construction materials portfolios in the country, spanning cement, concrete, aggregates, and masonry solutions.

The Swiss group said the takeover is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals from competition authorities in several jurisdictions.

Holcim stated that integrating Xella’s operations would “enhance sustainable building solutions and strengthen the company’s position in key European markets.” Industry observers expect the deal to consolidate Holcim’s leadership in Central and Eastern Europe, where both companies have substantial overlap in distribution and production networks.

(Photo source: Justlight/Dreamstime.com)