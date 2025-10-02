Vodafone Romania and DIGI, two major telco operators on the Romanian market, announced the completion of the acquisition of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications on October 1.

After the completion, Vodafone gains control over Telekom Romania, taking over the majority of employees, all postpaid and business customers, the network of stores, and a large part of the technical network infrastructure. Prepaid customers and certain assets were taken over by Digi Romania.

The two acquired Telekom’s activities in Romania in an EUR 70 million deal.

Now, DIGI aims to provide Telekom prepaid card customers with DIGI services. Company representatives say new customers will enjoy greater coverage, and commercial benefits that are at least as attractive.

Telekom Romania prepaid card users will be informed by SMS regarding the change of operator. The effective takeover operation of service provision will be carried out gradually, starting in November 2025.

The prepaid card segment is complemented by the takeover of certain assets from Telekom Romania Mobile Communication, namely, spectrum licenses and telecommunications towers.

“We welcome Telekom prepaid card users to the DIGI network, the network with the best coverage, and we aim to provide them with superior quality services at competitive prices. At the same time, we thank our subscribers for their trust and inform them that this transaction will improve the quality of mobile voice and data services, extend coverage, and ensure faster and more reliable services,” said Serghei Bulgac, CEO of DIGI Romania.

Similarly, Vodafone says former Telekom customers will benefit in the future from a stronger network, with higher speed, superior quality, and increased connectivity coverage, through spectrum expansion and an increased number of sites. The two companies will continue to operate as separate legal entities but part of the same group until the completion of the merger process, estimated for early 2026.

"Today, Vodafone and Telekom are joining forces to develop a mobile network to the highest standards, to offer a better experience and access to cutting-edge technology for families and businesses in Romania. This is a crucial moment for the Romanian telecommunications market, a consolidated, stronger market with significant growth potential following this transaction," said Nedim Baytorun, CEO of Vodafone Romania.

