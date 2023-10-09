Business

Holcim Romania hikes production capacity of Campulung factory under EUR 25 mln investment

09 October 2023

Holcim Romania has made an investment of over EUR 25 million to increase the production capacity of the cement plant in Campulung by approximately 20%. The company produced 2,300 tonnes of cement before the upgrade during an 8-year shift.

The investment comes 15 years after the implementation of another major project to renovate the plant, worth over EUR 100 million.

The investment aims to address the existing need for cement in the construction market in Romania but also to strengthen Holcim's efforts to have sustainable operations, streamline the logistics process and reduce the volume of CO2 emissions from the long-distance transport of building materials constructions.

Holcim, the leader of the construction materials market in Romania, is active in the local market through two factories.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Holcim Romania)

