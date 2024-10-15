Transport

HiSky inaugurates direct flight from Bucharest to Paris

15 October 2024

Moldovan airline HiSky completed its first direct flight from Bucharest to Paris on Monday, October 14, inaugurating its new regular route. Tickets start at EUR 59 for a one-way trip.

HiSky is the third airline, after Romania’s and France’s national carriers, to operate flights between Bucharest and Paris' main airport, Charles de Gaulle.

Moreover, through HiSky’s network connection system, passengers departing from Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, and Timișoara can also access this destination with a stopover in Bucharest.

"Until today, only four airlines offered the option of direct flights from Bucharest to Paris, two of which were low-cost carriers with the major disadvantage of landing at secondary airports far from the city. We believed that passengers needed an affordable alternative to travel with a full-service airline,” said Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky, in a press release cited by Economedia.

After the inaugural flight, Romanians will be able to reach the French capital aboard a HiSky aircraft three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The flight lasts approximately three hours, with departure from Henri Coandă Airport at 10:20 AM and return at 1:25 PM local time. 

According to passenger traffic data, HiSky is the second-largest full-service airline in Romania. With a fleet of eight Airbus aircraft, including a large aircraft with a flight range of up to 13 hours, the company operates regular flights from the airports in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Oradea, Iași, Baia Mare, and Chișinău, as well as charter flights in partnership with major travel agencies. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: HiSky on Facebook)

1

