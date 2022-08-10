Hili Properties acquires EUR 60 mln office complex in northern Bucharest

Hili Properties, the strategic real estate investment subsidiary of Hili Ventures, announced the acquisition of 75% of the project company through which the Belgian developer Speedwell built the Miro office building in the northern part of Bucharest.

Hili Properties plc has also agreed to enter into an agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 25% shareholding in two years’ time.

The Miro increases Hili Properties’ portfolio value from EUR 173.8 mln to EUR 234.2 mln, which puts the value of the new building at just over EUR 60 mln.

Boasting 23,000 sqm of leasable area spread over five floors and a 1,700 sqm outdoor plaza, the Miro office building extends the total leasable area of Hili Properties to 119,092 sqm.

Its extensive list of tenants includes KPMG, Rovere, COS, Eaton, Neoclinique, Speedwell, Stradale/Mitzu, Jura and Hisky.

Headquartered in Malta, Hili Ventures is engaged through its divisions in multi-sited activities with McDonald’s and Apple, logistics, marine & engineering, technology, oil & gas, property, hospitality and leasing in 10 countries in Europe and North Africa.

Hili Properties owns and manages strategic commercial real estate for lease in several European countries, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Romania.

Its portfolio comprises dedicated business blocks and office space, grocery-anchored shopping centres, healthcare facilities, an industrial plant and property housing McDonald’s restaurants in key commercial districts. The current portfolio value is EUR 234 mln.

(Photo: Speedwell.be)

andrei@romania-insider.com