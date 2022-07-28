Polish Enterprise Fund VII sells RO toy retail chain Noriel to Turkish Sunman

Polish Enterprise Fund VII, a private equity fund managed by Enterprise Investors (EI), has sold Noriel, Romania's number one toys, games and children's products retailer.

The company has been acquired by Sunman Group, a Turkish market leader in toy retail, distribution and manufacturing that operates under the Sunman and Toyzz Shop brands.

The value of the transaction will remain confidential.

Noriel is a robust omnichannel business with 88 modern stores located all across Romania. It is a top brand on the Romanian toy market – a one-stop shop for kids and their parents.

Noriel expects revenues of RON 312 mln (over EUR 60 mln) in 2022, its highest result to date.

(Photo: Lenutaidi | Dreamstime.com)

