Over 200 km of highways and express roads to open in Romania in 2025, PM says

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced during the first government meeting this year that over 200 kilometers of highways and express roads are planned to be inaugurated in 2025.

Among the key projects highlighted was the Focșani-Brăila expressway, valued at over EUR 1 billion, for which multiple bids have been submitted, Agerpres reported.

“In the road infrastructure sector, we are starting the year with the same momentum as in 2024, with the first bids already submitted for the Focșani-Brăila expressway project. This vital project connects the Moldova Highway to the suspended bridge over the Danube and ensures further links to Tulcea and Constanța. With this EUR 1 billion project, we aim to complete all major highway construction sites underway and, for the first time in 2025, surpass 200 kilometers inaugurated in a single year,” Ciolacu said.

Romanian, Bulgarian, and Italian associations and contractors have submitted five bids for the design and construction of the Focșani-Brăila expressway, according to an announcement of the National Road Infrastructure Investment Company (CNIR) quoted by Agerpres.

The EUR 1.1 billion contract, funded by the European Union, covers a 73-kilometer stretch of road linking the Moldova Highway (Ploiești-Pașcani A7), the Danube Bridge at Brăila, the Brăila-Galați expressway (DEx 6), Tulcea, and Constanța. The project has a completion timeline of 42 months, including six months for design and 36 months for construction.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)