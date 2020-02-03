High pollution levels recorded in Bucharest, minister points to fires, overnight industrial activities

The national network and the independent air quality monitoring networks recorded major particulate matter PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollution levels in Bucharest during the night of March 1 and the morning of March 2.

On Monday morning, the monitoring station at Morii Lake, in north-western Bucharest, recorded PM 2.5 levels of 189 micro-grams per cubic meter compared to the admitted 25 micro-grams per cubic meter. The PM10 levels recorded were of 238 micro-grams per cubic meter compared to the admitted 50 micro-grams per cubic meter, Digi24.ro reported.

After an emergency meeting held on Monday, March 2, Costel Alexe, the environment minister, said the high pollution levels were caused by the fire at Gara de Nord train station and by the unregulated incineration of waste and tires.

He also pointed to “suspicions of industrial activities causing overnight pollution in Bucharest and Ilfov county,” G4media.ro reported

A peak in pollution was recorded around 3:00 AM in the morning, the minister said. He also announced that the PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollution levels recorded at Morii Lake were eight times over the normal levels.

Besides the fire at Gara de Nord, the minister said there was another vegetation fire in Crevedia, in Ilfov county, but also tens of other smaller, planned fires.

Alexe said that the air quality in Bucharest was returning to normal levels, although higher levels of PM 10 pollution were still recorded.

He also announced that environment authorities will check all pollution sources and operators that undertake incineration to see if they have the required equipment to monitor and measure the pollution levels.

(Photo: Mihocphoto/ Dreamstime)

