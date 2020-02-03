Over 30 people evacuated after fire at Bucharest’s main train station

Thirty-four people were evacuated after a fire broke on the night of Sunday to Monday, March 2, at Bucharest’s Gara de Nord, the city’s main train station, Mediafax reported.

The fire, which caused a heavy smoke, started at an office room located above the area of the ticket offices. Both employees and travelers were evacuated from the area.

Sixteen people needed medical care but nobody was hurt, according to Bucharest Ilfov Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU).

The firemen used eight vehicles for the intervention. An investigation was started to determine the causes of the fire.

(Photo: Inspectoratul General pentru Situatii de Urgenta Facebook Page)