Romanian hydropower energy producer Hidroelectrica sees profits drop 56% in Q1 2025

Romania's state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), the largest energy producer in the country, registered a net profit decrease of 56% in the first quarter, dropping from RON 1.32 billion (EUR 258.5 million) to RON 589 million (EUR 115.3 million).

Net electricity production was 2,654 GWh, down 38% compared to the same period last year, the lowest value for the first quarter in the last 10 years, according to the report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

“This significant impact is mainly caused by poor hydrological conditions, namely a period of severe hydrological drought, with an average Danube flow in Q1 2025 of only 4,257 m³/s, down approximately 40% compared to the same period in 2024. This influence of hydrological risk had already been anticipated by the company and integrated into the 2025 revenue and expenditure budget,” the report states.

Revenues fell in the first three months by 26%, to RON 1.868 billion (EUR 375.56 million), from RON 2.5 billion (EUR 510 million) in the first three months of 2024. Nevertheless, the company highlights a strong commercial strategy meant to strengthen the supply segment.

The number of consumption points in the portfolio as of March 31, 2025, is 630,927, up by 8%, or 47,498 consumption points compared to March 31, 2024. This evolution is the result of the entry of a significant number of new household customers into the supply portfolio, as well as a more accelerated growth of the non-household segment.

“This dynamic supports both the diversification of revenues and the reduction of exposure to wholesale market volatility, aligning with the strategic objective of balancing the portfolio,” the report mentions.

In January 2025, according to the monthly report of ANRE, Hidroelectrica recorded a market share of 14.56%, ranking second among suppliers in the competitive market, following the merger of PPC Energie and PPC Energie Muntenia companies.

Hidroelectrica is the main electricity producer in Romania. The company owns and operates 188 hydro and micro-hydropower plants (including five pumping stations) with a total installed hydroelectric production capacity of approximately 6.3 GW and a wind farm with a total installed capacity of 108 MW.

Back in April, Hidroelectrica announced that its gross electricity output plunged by 38% y/y to 2.735 GWh in the first three months of the year. It also announced a generous dividend payout.

