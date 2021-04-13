Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 08:03
Business

Hidroelectrica to distribute entire 2020 profit as dividends after taking major “green loan”

13 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica will distribute as dividends its entire 2020 profit minus the legal reserves if the shareholders approve the plan, Economica.net reports.

Thus, the total dividends would amount to RON 1.28 billion (EUR 260 million) out of the RON 1.45 bln net profit reported last year.

The state would get just over RON 1 bln (over EUR 200 mln) as the owner of an 80% stake in the company. Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the other shareholder, would get RON 256 mln (over EUR 50 mln) for its 20% stake.

Hidroelectrica recently announced that it took a seven-year loan worth RON 1.25 billion (EUR 250 mln) from BRD - Societe Generale - dubbed as the biggest "green loan" in Romania since the company plans to use it for investments in generation capacities based on renewable resources. BRD didn't mention the interest rate.

(Photo: Hidroelectrica Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 08:03
Business

Hidroelectrica to distribute entire 2020 profit as dividends after taking major “green loan”

13 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica will distribute as dividends its entire 2020 profit minus the legal reserves if the shareholders approve the plan, Economica.net reports.

Thus, the total dividends would amount to RON 1.28 billion (EUR 260 million) out of the RON 1.45 bln net profit reported last year.

The state would get just over RON 1 bln (over EUR 200 mln) as the owner of an 80% stake in the company. Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the other shareholder, would get RON 256 mln (over EUR 50 mln) for its 20% stake.

Hidroelectrica recently announced that it took a seven-year loan worth RON 1.25 billion (EUR 250 mln) from BRD - Societe Generale - dubbed as the biggest "green loan" in Romania since the company plans to use it for investments in generation capacities based on renewable resources. BRD didn't mention the interest rate.

(Photo: Hidroelectrica Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?