Business

Hidroelectrica plans EUR 35 mln refurbishment of 115MW power plant

01 February 2021
Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania and the most valuable local state-owned company, convenes the two shareholders - the Ministry of Energy (80%) and Fondul Proprietatea (20%) to approve investments of RON 170 mln (EUR 35 mln) at the hydropower plant HPP Bradisor, Bursa reported.

CHH Brsdisor has an installed capacity of 115 MW with two Francis turbines of 57.50 MW.

However, at this moment, the turbines operate at capacities between 40MW and 50MW for safety reasons.

The refurbishment aims to secure the complex's safe functioning for a 30-year cycle and increase the unit's efficiency by about 2% compared to the initial project's efficiency.

"The need to carry out the refurbishment works of HPP Bradisor is based both on the existence of weak points inherited since the execution phases, and on the degree of physical and moral wear of the equipment and installations," reads the investment approval note.

