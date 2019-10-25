Romania’s hydropower company inaugurates new 12MW power plant

State-owned Hidroelectrica, the biggest electricity producer in Romania, announced that it has commissioned a 12MW power plant at Bretea - on Strei river, in Hunedoara county (western part of Romania).

This is also the first automated plant, remotely controlled - a technology that will be deployed to each of Hidroelectrica’s 200 hydropower plants in operation, local Agerpres reported.

The construction of the Bretea hydropower plant, which started in 2008, has involved investments of EUR 50 million.

"I am glad that Hidroelectrica adds megawatts to the system, at a time when we need more and more power capacities and at a time when we witness such a quick transition from conventional energy towards green energy, which raises many problems for us and for the whole energy system," said Hidroelectrica CEO Bogdan Badea.

Hidroelectrica’s power plants have a total installed capacity of over 6,400 MW.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)