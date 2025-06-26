Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica awards EUR 9.5 mln tender for floating photovoltaic system

Hidroelectrica, the largest energy provider in Romania, announced on Thursday, June 26, that it had awarded the tender for a floating photovoltaic panel system within the “Nufărul Pilot Project.” The public procurement was initiated through an open tender, with an estimated value of RON 47.2 million (EUR 9.5 million) excluding VAT.

Two economic operators submitted bids for the procedure, and the awarding criterion was “best quality-price ratio,” according to the Hidroelectrica press release.

The winning bid was placed by Waldevar, a full-scope EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) in the renewable energy sector in Europe, and amounts to RON 39.25 million (EUR 7.9 million). The company will also benefit from the support of subcontractors and third-party supporters.

The project implementation period is 14 months, of which the execution duration is 10 months.

Waldevar is an established brand in the sector, and has a portfolio of 1.5 GW of completed or developing energy assets in Romania and Europe, a team of over 1,000 internal experts, and a fleet of over 200 specialized vehicles and equipment.

This investment marks a first for Hidroelectrica, marking its first floating photovoltaic panel installation project. It also represents an important step in the company’s strategy to diversify renewable energy sources and efficiently utilize existing infrastructure, the company stated.

The purpose of the investment for the ‘Floating Photovoltaic Panel System – Nufarul Pilot Project’ is the creation of a new electricity generation capacity through a floating photovoltaic power plant placed on the water surface of one of the reservoirs managed by the company. Specifically, the floating photovoltaic plant will be located in southern Romania, in Olt County, on the reservoir serving the Ipotești Hydroelectric Power Plant, operated by Hidroelectrica.

The investment objective includes “turnkey” execution works, which involve: technical design, equipment procurement, assembly and installation works, testing, and commissioning.

Overall, the photovoltaic system consists of 620 Wp panels, 100 kW inverters, and power optimizers, with a total installed panel capacity of 10 MW and an estimated energy production of about 13.4 GWh/year. The connection to the National Energy System will be made through 4 transformer substations linked to the Ipotești Hydroelectric Plant’s existing power station.

Hidroelectrica is the largest green energy producer in Romania and provides essential technological services to the National Energy System. The company operates 188 plants with a hydroelectric capacity of 6.4 GW and also owns a wind farm in Crucea, with an installed power of 108 MW.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)