Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 08:12
Business
German investor pours EUR 3 mln to expand dry mortar plant in Romania
22 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German construction materials producer Hasit, part of the Fixit group, a German manufacturer of building materials, is investing EUR 3 million in increasing the capacity of its dry mortar and plaster factory near Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"At the beginning of next year, we will start a new project in Bucharest, namely the installation of the second production line at our factory in Bolintin Deal. The investment will amount to approximately EUR 3 mln and double the production capacity in our unit," says Bogdan Roman, general manager of Hasit Romania.

Hasit Romania took over the dry mortar and plaster factory in Bolintin-Deal from Italian owner Tassulo, refurbished it, and resumed operations on May 1.

The total investments, including the price paid to Tassulo's creditors and the refurbishment cost, reached EUR 4.5 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported at that time.

The German group also operates a factory in Turda, in Transylvania, and plans to open two more: one in the western part of Romania (already approved project) and another in the country's eastern region.

(Photo:  Bogdan Hoda | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:04
17 September 2020
Real Estate
Romania’s construction sector retains robust growth in July
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 08:12
Business
German investor pours EUR 3 mln to expand dry mortar plant in Romania
22 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German construction materials producer Hasit, part of the Fixit group, a German manufacturer of building materials, is investing EUR 3 million in increasing the capacity of its dry mortar and plaster factory near Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"At the beginning of next year, we will start a new project in Bucharest, namely the installation of the second production line at our factory in Bolintin Deal. The investment will amount to approximately EUR 3 mln and double the production capacity in our unit," says Bogdan Roman, general manager of Hasit Romania.

Hasit Romania took over the dry mortar and plaster factory in Bolintin-Deal from Italian owner Tassulo, refurbished it, and resumed operations on May 1.

The total investments, including the price paid to Tassulo's creditors and the refurbishment cost, reached EUR 4.5 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported at that time.

The German group also operates a factory in Turda, in Transylvania, and plans to open two more: one in the western part of Romania (already approved project) and another in the country's eastern region.

(Photo:  Bogdan Hoda | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:04
17 September 2020
Real Estate
Romania’s construction sector retains robust growth in July
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote
17 September 2020
Social
World Bank report: Children in Romania will reach only 58% of their productive potential, compared to 75% in Poland
21 September 2020
Education
New school year, new school: Cambridge School of Bucharest directors on new campus and hybrid learning
16 September 2020
OpEd
Comment: How a “dog” and a “plane” could seal Bucharest’s fate for the next four years
16 September 2020
Business
Big deal on Bucharest Stock Exchange: Fondul Proprietatea sells 2.5% of OMV Petrom