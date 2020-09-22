German investor pours EUR 3 mln to expand dry mortar plant in Romania

German construction materials producer Hasit, part of the Fixit group, a German manufacturer of building materials, is investing EUR 3 million in increasing the capacity of its dry mortar and plaster factory near Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"At the beginning of next year, we will start a new project in Bucharest, namely the installation of the second production line at our factory in Bolintin Deal. The investment will amount to approximately EUR 3 mln and double the production capacity in our unit," says Bogdan Roman, general manager of Hasit Romania.

Hasit Romania took over the dry mortar and plaster factory in Bolintin-Deal from Italian owner Tassulo, refurbished it, and resumed operations on May 1.

The total investments, including the price paid to Tassulo's creditors and the refurbishment cost, reached EUR 4.5 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported at that time.

The German group also operates a factory in Turda, in Transylvania, and plans to open two more: one in the western part of Romania (already approved project) and another in the country's eastern region.

(Photo: Bogdan Hoda | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]