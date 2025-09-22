Culture

H’ART Museum in Amsterdam opens major Constantin Brâncuși exhibition

22 September 2025

Amsterdam’s H’ART Museum has opened a major solo exhibition dedicated to the work of Romanian-born sculptor Constantin Brâncuși this past weekend. The landmark cultural event is realized with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) and in collaboration with Centre Pompidou in Paris.

The exhibition, titled Brâncuși, The Birth of Modern Sculpture, runs from September 20, 2025, to January 18, 2026, and brings together more than 30 masterpieces, including original pedestals, photographs, and films created by the artist. 

It is the first Brâncuși exhibition in the Netherlands since a major retrospective in The Hague in 1970, according to ICR.

ICR president Liviu Jicman called the project a milestone in European cultural cooperation, noting it comes at a symbolic moment as Amsterdam celebrates its 750th anniversary and Bucharest marks 566 years since its first documentary attestation. 

H’ART director Annabelle Birnie praised the collaboration, saying: “Constantin Brâncuși is one of the most important artists of the 20th century, and his legacy remains extremely relevant today. We are grateful to Centre Pompidou and the Romanian Cultural Institute for helping us bring this exhibition to Amsterdam.”

The exhibition is accompanied by a richly illustrated bilingual catalog, published by WBooks, with contributions from Coulondre of Centre Pompidou’s Modern Collections Department. 

The works on display come from Brâncuși’s original studio, which the artist bequeathed to the French state in 1957, making Centre Pompidou the custodian of the world’s largest Brâncuși collection.

Further details are available here.

Another exhibition, Brâncuși: Sculpting with Light, will open in Krakow on September 26, featuring rare photographs by the artist from three prestigious private collections. Organized with the support of ICR Warsaw, the show will run until December 14, 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icr.ro)

