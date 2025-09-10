Art Safari brings ‘Young Blood’ contemporary art exhibition to Bucharest mall

Art Safari will open a new contemporary art exhibition, Young Blood. The New Wave of Contemporary Artists, at Promenada Mall in Bucharest, running from September 15 to October 10. Curated by Romanian artist Alexandru Rădvan, the exhibition is a manifesto for a fresh generation of talent, aiming to challenge the perception that great artists no longer emerge, the organizers said.

The show brings together works by Alina Dârțu (opening photo), Andra Georgescu, Bianca Măldărescu, Brândușa Mărăscu, Maria Cosmaciuc, Mihai Voinescu, Paula Nănău, and Ana Popa.

“There are no artists like the old ones anymore! No more Michelangelos are being born… That’s not true. They are born, always, and there are many of them, they are talented, each one wanting to tell their own story. There are over a thousand young artists who have something to share, and among them, at least a hundred are exceptional, and ten - absolutely remarkable. But… we are not really willing to listen, let alone try to understand what these young people want with their art,” said Alexandru Rădvan, the exhibition’s curator.

The exhibition explores resilience and the power of art to offer hope during times of crisis, with the curator arguing that art remains essential even amid wars, pandemics, or uncertainty.

“Art has always been with us, even back in the caves. That’s why now, more than ever, is the moment to give these young voices a chance,” Rădvan said.

The show is an extension of Art Safari’s Young Blood series, now in its fifth edition, which highlights emerging artists. Entry is free, and visitors can view the works daily between 12:00 and 20:00 at Promenada Mall’s first floor, near the Murmur store.

In parallel, art lovers can also visit Young Blood 5.0 – Hello, Math! at Art Safari’s main venue, the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town, open until December 14.

(Photo source: the organizers)