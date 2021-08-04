Profile picture for user sfodor
People

WHO Europe director awarded Romania’s National Merit Order

08 April 2021
Dr. Hans Kluge, the WHO Regional Director for Europe, was awarded Romania’s National Merit Order, Commander grade, on April 7. 

Romania is a positive example in the region for the measures it took to manage the coronavirus pandemic, Kluge said at an event held in Bucharest on World Health Day. The event was organized by the Romanian Presidency and the Romania office of WHO.

“Romania is a positive example in the region, having taken comprehensive and opportune measures to manage this unprecedented emergency. Although this pandemic continues to pose problems, Romania managed to show its institutional capacity, the solidarity of the community, and the heroic commitment of healthcare professionals,” Kluge said, quoted by Agerpres.

He said he was proud that Belgium, his home country, acknowledged the merits of Romanian doctor Cătălin Denciu “by declaring him the hero of 2020.”

Doctor Cătălin Denciu was injured during the fire that destroyed the ICU section of the Piatra-Neamţ County Hospital in November 2020. He suffered severe burns as he tried to save the patients. He was transferred to Belgium for treatment. 

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

