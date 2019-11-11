Video

US ambassador reads Romanian tale, shares reading habit

The United States Embassy in Bucharest has published on its Facebook page a video showing ambassador Hans Klemm reading, in English, a fragment from the Romanian folk tale Youth without Ageing and Life without Dying.

At the beginning of the video the ambassador explains that reading is very important to him. “I try to find time everyday, regardless of how busy I might be, to do a little reading, to relax and to learn.”

“Let me encourage you to find this story and to read it. There is so much to learn from simple folk tales,” the ambassador says.

The video was posted with the hashtag #TimpulSaCitim, used by the campaign aimed at encouraging reading launched by Curtea Veche Publishing House.

President Klaus Iohannis kick-started the campaign this October, launching a reading challenge aimed at getting Romanians to read more as the country takes up the last spot in Europe when it comes to reading.

(Photo: U.S. Embassy Bucharest Facebook Page)