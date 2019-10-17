Video

Romanian president launches reading challenge

President Klaus Iohannis has launched a challenge aimed at getting Romanians to read more as the country takes up the last spot in Europe when it comes to reading. The president is challenging Romanians to read at least one page and then nominate a friend to do the same.

The president delivered the challenge in video posted on Facebook, showing him inside a library.

“The world belongs to those who read, because reading a book amounts to holding a dream in your hands. We, Romanians, do not read enough. When it comes to reading, our country is on the last spot in Europe. I refuse to believe we cannot change this. A nation is condemned to stagnation if people stop reading,” Iohannis said.

With the video, Iohannis kick-started a campaign launched on Facebook by Curtea Veche Publishing House, also the publisher of his books.

The president read a page from Andrei Mihăilescu’s novel Om bun la centru, the Romanian translation of Guter Mann im Mittelfeld. The author left Romania in the 1980s and works in Switzerland. The novel offers a snapshot of life in communist Romania.

The president argued that no matter how busy one is, they should find a moment to read.

“I have created Educated Romania [e.n. an initiative concerning public policies on education] for the future generations, to be able to build together the Romania of the next 100 years. I know we are all busy, we work a lot, we take care of our families, we don’t have enough time. But can we not find a moment for us, to clear our thoughts, to enjoy reading, and in this way be happy for the young? Let’s do this right now. Let’s read together. Even one page can mean something, it can change things,” the president said.

The president also urged Romanians to bring the country among the reading nations of Europe.

“I challenge you to continue this journey, to pick a book you like, to read one page and nominate a friend, a colleague or even the entire family to do the same. Let’s bring Romania among Europe’s great cultures, the ones that read. It is said that a great journey starts with one single step. Let’s begin our journey with one page, let’s read together, page by page, person by person,” he went on.

(Photo: Pixabay)